Jets CB Sauce Gardner, LB Quincy Williams named first-team All-Pro for 2023-24 season

Despite an overall disappointing season for the Jets, two players in cornerback Sauce Gardner and linebacker Quincy Williams stood out from the rest and were named first-team All-Pro selections by the Associated Press.

The two stars had fantastic individual seasons for a Jets defense that ranked near the top of the pack in most defensive categories, including total yards allowed per game (292.3; third fewest), passing yards allowed (168.3; second fewest), touchdowns allowed (36; tied for ninth fewest) and points allowed (20.9; 12th fewest).

Gardner, who recently made Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro First Team as well, finished the season as the defending No. 1 cornerback in the NFL, per PFF. It’s the second time he’s been ranked No. 1 at his position in just two seasons in the league (and second first-team All Pro) after being selected by Gang Green with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old out of the University of Cincinnati also made the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year and was named a starter.

In his third season in New York, Williams had another tremendous year, himself, while filling up the stat sheet. The 27-year-old played in all 17 games (16 starts) and finished with 139 combined tackles (95 solo), including 15 tackles for loss, to go along with 10 passes defended, 2.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception (the firsts of his career).

Williams was notably snubbed from the Pro Bowl earlier this month as Gardner and his older brother Quinnen Williams were the lone representatives for the Jets this season. Nevertheless, the linebacker’s brilliant season did not go unrecognized as he got his first career first-team All Pro selection.

Five other members on Gang Green received at least one first-team All-Pro vote – all of whom were either on defense or special teams.

DL Quinnen Williams received seven votes and finished in fifth-place, P Thomas Morstead received five and finished in third-place, LB C.J. Mosley received three and finished in ninth-place, special teamer Ashtyn Davis received three and finished in fifth-place and slot CB Michael Carter II received one and finished in sixth-place.