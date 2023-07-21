Jets’ CB Sauce Gardner is focusing on improving his game, not his haters

Rapper Eminem once said, “Behind every successful person lies a pack of haters.”

That couldn’t be more of the truth for Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner despite his outstanding rookie season in 2022.

Last year, Gardner was not only named a first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler, but he won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. For all his accomplishments on the field, fans of opposing teams on social media hated on Gardner this offseason because they felt like he had too much contact with receivers on certain plays.

Recently, former Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel also tried to discredit Gardner by saying he was a creation of the New York media.

“With some people, that’s just what they do,” Gardner said on Friday. “Some people hate, it’s weird to me because I know how we is in our corner room. When we are watching different corners, we are just trying to find ways to get better off their film. We not knocking anybody.

“Me personally, I wasn’t raised like that. I will never hate on the next man. I can’t control what other people do.”

Recently, an ESPN-conducted poll of NFL players, coaches, scouts, and executives ranked Gardner as the second-best cornerback in the NFL. That sparked a debate on Twitter as Samuel replied that “the New York media will take your career to another level.” Gardner responded to Samuel’s tweets by pointing out the players, coaches, scouts, and executives who actually voted in the ESPN poll.

After being selected fourth overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, Gardner lived up to expectations snd then some. While Gardner typically didn’t follow No. 1 receivers around last year like some cornerbacks do, he along with Jets cornerback D.J. Reed shut down and helped contain some of the best in football.

Gardner covered top receivers such as the Bills’ Stefon Diggs, Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill, and the Bengals Ja’Marr Chase just to name a few and none of those players had their best game of the season against Gardner as he finished 2022 with 75 tackles, 20 pass break ups, and two interceptions.

Although fans may target the second-year player on Twitter, Gardner says he doesn’t use his naysayers as motivation.

“I got a lot of other stuff that motivates me,” Gardner said. “That stuff is small right there.

“Where I come from, my mom, my family, getting a Super Bowl in my second year, Detroit, the list goes on. But that is one of the very few, that’s something minor right there.

Gardner and the Jets will try to continue to build on the success the defense had last season. Gang Green finished fourth in points and yards allowed.

The Jets defense has gotten off to a good start during the first two days of training camp. So far, the Jets secondary has given their offense fits by deflection passes in the air and swarming receivers consistently.

Gardner has high hopes for himself this season as not only is he trying to win a Super Bowl with the Jets, but he wants to win an MVP award, as no defensive player has claimed the honor since the Giants’Lawrence Taylor claimed the prize in 1986.

To try and become the NFL’s MVP, Gardner worked on several aspects of his game this offseason. That included his footwork in press coverage, off-ball footwork, going up to catch the ball, locating the ball, and being more physical in stopping the run.

“I’m not a stat guy because you don’t put stats on anything, I’m sorry for the cliche answer, but he just needs to go be Sauce,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Just show up every day, do your absolute best, whatever happens, happens, but the beautiful thing about him is he’s another one of those intrinsically motivated individuals.

“It’s amazing, I mean he cares, but I think he looks at it as motivation that he was Defensive Rookie of the Year, I think he wants more, so he’s just got a great mindset that whatever step, whatever mountain he’s climbed, he’s looking for the next highest one and if he goes out and just does the best he can, it’ll be good enough.”