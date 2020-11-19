Jets CB Brian Poole has season-ending surgery

The cornerback hits keep on coming for the Jets this week. The team announced on Thursday that slot cornerback Brian Poole is having season-ending shoulder surgery. On Tuesday, the Jets had already placed Poole on the team’s injured reserve list. Poole had also recently been dealing with a knee injury as of late. Cornerback Pierre Desire was also released on Tuesday. He was only nine games into a one-year deal he signed with the Jets. The upcoming free agent started seven of nine games for the Jets this year. He tallied 44 tackles, 7 passes defended, 2 interceptions, 2 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits, and 1.0 sack