Jets CB Brandin Echols suspended by NFL for first game of season

Jets cornerback Brandin Echols was suspended by the NFL on Thursday for one game, as he'll miss the team's season opener against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Sept. 11.

Echols, 25, was suspended for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Echols was involved in a two-car crash back in April 2022 that caused the other driver to suffer a spinal-cord injury and undergo two surgeries, per police and court records, in addition to Echols' attorney.

Echols was accepted into a pre-trial intervention program earlier this year on Feb. 28, Cimini noted. This program allows an assault-by-auto charge to be dismissed, as Echols was ordered to pay $54,000 in restitution for the injured driver. He was driving 84 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to police and court records, but was not under the influence, per his attorney.

The 2021 sixth-round pick out of the University of Kentucky started in all 14 games he played in during his rookie season, making 63 combined tackles and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. Echols then played in 13 games (no starts) during the 2022 season and made only eight combined tackles.