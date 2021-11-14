Jets CB Brandin Echols doesn't return after suffering thigh injury against Bills

Brandin Echols during pre-game warmups

Jets cornerback Brandin Echols left Sunday’s game and won't return against the Buffalo Bills with what the team is calling a thigh injury.

The injury came at the end of the second quarter when Buffalo was in the red zone. After successfully defending Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, Echols appeared to have pulled up lame and was helped off the field.

When the second half began, the Jets announced that the 24-year-old was out for the remainder of the game.

Echols was drafted in the sixth round of this most recent NFL Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He’s played in every game this season for the Jets and in at least 60% of the defensive snaps in all but one game.

The Jets defense has been marred by injuries this season. Defensive ends Tim Ward and Jonathan Marshall were inactive for Sunday's game, but the biggest loss came in the secondary after safety Marcus Maye tore his Achilles in Week 9 and is out for the rest of the season.




