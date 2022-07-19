Jets cave on three-year guarantee issue with Breece Hall

Running back Breece Hall didn’t blink. The Jets did.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, the Jets fully guaranteed the first three years of rookie second-round running back Breece Hall’s contract. That got Hall to sign his contract, avoiding a holdout.

The Jets were boxed in by the fact that the player taken one spot after Hall, Texans safety Jalen Pitre, received a deal that guaranteed the first three years. Hall’s agents couldn’t take less than a 100-percent guarantee for year three.

And now the agents who represent the second-round picks taken before Hall will have to push for the same thing.

That will put extra pressure on the Packers, who need receiver Christian Watson in the fold from Day One. If they don’t fully guarantee the first three years, Watson may not be there. And that will make it even harder for Watson to make an immediate impact in his rookie season.

(And, yes, the attached video was recorded before the Jets caved and Hall agreed to terms. The concepts still apply.)

