Jets at Carolina Panthers Week 1 Pick and Prediction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ralph Vacchiano
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Wilson up close throwing 8/21
Zach Wilson up close throwing 8/21

JETS (0-0) at Carolina Panthers (0-0)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Spread: Panthers -5

As much as both parties would like to avoid this storyline, this game really is going to be viewed as Sam Darnold vs. Zach Wilson. It’s also not a very fair fight. As promising as Wilson is, as much as everyone seems to think he’ll be better than Darnold eventually, it’s asking a lot from him to be better on Day 1.

It could happen, of course. But the odds favor the old man – the 24-year-old Darnold – for a reason. Not only has he theoretically passed his growing pains, but right now he’s the one on the more advanced team. They’re in Year 2 of the Matt Rhule rebuilding project in Charlotte, and they’re expecting a big boost from the healthy return of Christian McCaffrey, maybe the most dynamic weapon in the league.

Add in receivers like Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore and it’s really a lot for the Jets’ defense to deal with. Remember, the Jets are going with an extraordinarily young secondary and they lost a key piece of the pass rush that was supposed to protect them when Carl Lawson was lost for the season. That pass rush actually could’ve been a huge advantage for the Jets against a questionable Panthers offensive line. But without Lawson, it’s not clear where that rush will be coming from this year.

In other words, the Jets’ defense was already going to be a work in progress. With no Lawson and at least five starters who are first- or second-year players, it could really take a while for them all to figure it out.

So if the Panthers are going to score -- and they should have little trouble doing so -- that’s going to put more on the young shoulders of Wilson. The good news is he’s got some pretty good weapons, including an impressive receiving corps that features Corey Davis, Keelan Cole, and electric rookie Elijah Moore. They have what they think will be a good offensive line and a strong rushing attack, too.

But a rookie quarterback in his first start, on the road against a team playing in front of a full house for the first time since 2019? It’s a recipe for mistakes, or a call for making the offense as conservative as possible. Either way, that’s not a good thing in a game against an offense that clearly has explosive capabilities.

Basically, the Jets are hoping that their defense is better than expected, that Darnold looks as mistake-prone as he once was in New York, or that Wilson suddenly looks like a finished product. All of that is reasonable, but probably not likely. The Jets are incredibly young, and it’s probably too much to ask for them to go on the road and beat a veteran team right out of the gate.

I think Wilson is going to surprise some people, even early in the season. I just don’t think that in Week 1 that will be enough.

Pick: Take the Panthers, giving the points.

Prediction: Panthers 27, Jets 21

My record straight up: 0-0

My record against the spread: 0-0

Recommended Stories

  • Jets' past clashes with future as QBs Darnold, Wilson meet

    All eyes will be on the quarterbacks Sunday as the New York Jets' past clashes with its future when Sam Darnold faces his rookie replacement Zach Wilson in the season opener. Darnold was once viewed as the Jets’ franchise QB after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft, but after going 13-25 in three seasons the team traded him to the Carolina Panthers and replaced him with Wilson, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft. The Panthers were 5-11 last season and haven’t won a playoff game since the 2015 season.

  • Jets' Crowder still recovering from COVID, out vs Panthers

    New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder will miss the season opener at Carolina on Sunday while he continues to recover from COVID-19. Crowder, who led the Jets in receptions the last two seasons, was placed on the COVID-19 list last Friday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Crowder is vaccinated, but is still working through symptoms.

  • Giants vs. Denver Broncos Week 1 Pick and Prediction

    The New York Giants face the Denver Broncos in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Here's SNY's pick and prediction.

  • Panthers WR Alex Erickson will return punts in Week 1 vs. Jets

    The Panthers will actually have an actual punt returner for their opener against the Jets on Sunday.

  • Tyrann Mathieu remains absent, status for Sunday still unclear

    With just a couple of days before kickoff, it’s still unclear whether or not Tyrann Mathieu will be on the field for the Chiefs. According to several reporters, Mathieu was not on the field during the portion of Kansas City’s practice open to media on Friday. Mathieu has been on the COVID-19 list since testing [more]

  • Displaced Saints open Winston era vs. Rodgers, Packers

    Before Jameis Winston answered the first question of his first regular-season interview as the New Orleans Saints' starting quarterback, he took a moment to speak about what he said was foremost on his mind. “I have something on my heart," Winston began after practice this week in the Dallas area, where the Saints have temporarily moved daily operations since Aug. 28, the night before powerful Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana's coast. “I want to say thank you to all the first responders, the people on the ground right now, and all the people in the grassroots organizations working in New Orleans to help our city,” Winston said.

  • Darnold takes blame for Jets losses, eager for next chapter

    Sam Darnold is ready to begin the next chapter of his NFL career, which means putting the past behind him. After three unsuccessful seasons with the New York Jets in which the 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick went 13-25 as a starter with 45 touchdown passes and 39 interceptions, Darnold has a chance to rebuild his career with the Carolina Panthers. “I didn’t do my job to the best of my abilities,” Darnold said of his tenure with the Jets.

  • Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 1's top quarterback plays. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Jamison Crowder out, Keelan Cole game-time decision for Week 1 vs. Panthers

    Robert Saleh gave two important updates during his news conference on Friday ahead of Sunday's Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

  • Jamison Crowder out, Keelan Cole game-time decision for Week One

    Rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will be without at least one key receiver for his debut with a possibility for a second. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters in his Friday press conference that Jamison Crowder will remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list and is out for Sunday’s season opener against the Panthers. Saleh also said [more]

  • No. 1 offensive tackle in 2023 class includes Texas in top schools

    Texas is in the mix for the nation's top offensive tackle prospect for the 2023 cycle.

  • Players to watch Sunday? Let’s look beyond quarterbacks in this Chiefs-Browns matchup

    The Chiefs and Browns were playoff teams last season and they each made big offseason acquisitions. Here are some guys to watch in Sunday’s season opener (the list starts with Mahomes and Mayfield).

  • Jamison Crowder out for Week 1, Jets could be down another receiver

    Jets WR Jamison Crowder is out for Week 1 after testing positive for COVID-19. Keelan Cole could miss the Panthers game as well.

  • As Bucs get another mini-bye, Bruce Arians worries about COVID

    One of the benefits of playing on the first Thursday night of the season comes from the immediate mini-bye before Week Two. Plenty of coaches likes that. This year, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians doesn’t. “I’m not real fond of it,” he told reporters after the 31-29 win over Dallas. “But there’s four days off [after [more]

  • The Cardinals’ floor, ceiling and predicted record for 2021

    We look at how good the Cardinals could be, what their worst-case scenario is and what is a reasonable projection for this season.

  • 'Double points' on offer at PGA Championship leaves Padraig Harrington facing Ryder Cup conundrum

    A wretched Ryder Cup selection headache is developing for Padraig Harrington at Wentworth and to be frank it is all of his own making. In public the Europe captain will defend his choice to afford the BMW PGA Championship such huge significance in deciding the nine automatic berths - yet in private how he must wish that he had listened to concerns aired a few months ago.

  • Newton believes COVID testing mishap contributed to release

    Former Patriots quarterback Cam Newton says he was caught by surprise by his release in New England and believes his weeklong absence near the end of training camp due to a mishap related to COVID-19 testing protocols contributed to coach Bill Belichick’s decision. In a 45-minute video posted on social media Friday Newton, 32, made it clear he doesn’t plan to retire and thinks rookie Mac Jones will have success as the starter this season. Joined by his father, Cecil Newton Sr., and sitting at the 50-yard line of his alma mater Westlake High School in Atlanta, Cam Newton said though the Patriots coaching staff never treated him differently, he did begin “seeing signs of change” late in training camp that led him to believe his starting job might not be secure.

  • Gamecock great Elliott Fry returning to NFL, report says

    The Gamecocks’ all-time leading scorer appeared in one game last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

  • With the Vikings Thursday injury report, there is good news and bad news

    Vikings fans, there is good news and bad news.

  • Ten days later, there’s still no interest in Cam Newton

    Ten days after he became a free agent, former NFL MVP Cam Newton continues to be unsigned. And there continues to be crickets around the league regarding his future. As mentioned last night during the Cowboys-Buccaneers pregame show, Newton still wants to play — and he knows he’s down to his last chance. As one [more]