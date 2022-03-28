Jets DE Carl Lawson on track for training camp after Achilles injury

The last we heard from Carl Lawson, he told ESPN’s Rich Cimini in December that he was ahead of schedule in his return from the Achilles injury that ended his 2021 season before it started.

That timetable remains intact, per Cimini. He reported that Lawson will be ready for training camp this summer. Robert Saleh confirmed that Lawson would be back for training camp, as well, on Monday.

Lawson ruptured his Achilles in August during the Jets’ second joint practice with the Packers, just months after signing a three-year, $45 million deal. The injury was devastating for Lawson and New York’s defense. The Jets finished last in the NFL in yards and points allowed without the pass rusher.

The Jets tried to replace Lawson’s production with Shaq Lawson, but that didn’t pan out. New York could draft an edge rusher with the No. 4 or No. 10 pick in April, even if Lawson is expected back on time.

