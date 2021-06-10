Jets' Carl Lawson ready to do 'everything in my power' to reach highest potential

Carl Lawson during Jets Zoom conference

Newest edge rusher Carl Lawson missed the first Jets OTA, but he is in Florham Park this week to be around his teammates and get acclimated with the new Robert Saleh defense he’ll be pressuring the quarterback in.

Saleh said that Lawson is doing more introductory drills and workouts here to start, as every player goes through when they first arrived on scene. But Lawson can already see that he will be very productive in this new system.

“It’s been pretty simple and fun because it matches what I do well,” he told reporters via Zoom.

More importantly, though, Lawson is ready for mandatory minicamp that will showcase some more work with teammates and offer a competitive aspect to his training before camp comes along.

“I’m very excited for next weekend,” Lawson explained. “Excited more so to look at my mistakes instead of what I do well. I know there’s going to be some things I’m not used to, so I more so want to get the film and be able to analyze it and go forward with that.”

The Jets are banking on Lawson to be their consistent edge rusher in 2021, something they haven’t had for years now. It will help that he’s surrounded by others on the line that need attention like Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers and Sheldon Rankins.

But Lawson doesn’t necessarily view it that way. He wants to win his battles up front no matter who is around him.

“I should win my 1-on-1 and produce,” he said. “That’s a great thing to have, great interior players. But the way I kinda think of it is just going to win and produce no matter what the situation is.”

After producing 8.5 sacks his rookie season in 2017, Lawson’s closest total to that was in 2020 with 5.5. So does he have a new number in mind for this upcoming season?

“Yes, I do. I got into personal sack goals,” he said. “I go into things I want to improve on year in and year out.

“I got the goals in my house. I write them down.”

As you can tell, Lawson reaches within himself to find motivation to be the best he can be – a trait that most football players try to utilize. The Jets are also clear believers that Lawson hasn’t reached his full potential yet, and believe Saleh and the rest of the coaching staff can get it out of him.

Lawson will make sure to do his part, though.

“I feel like the sky’s the limit, but at the end of the day, this is life,” he explained. “Not every goal that you set is going to happen because there’s external factors. But I will do everything in my power possible to reach my highest level of potential and what I think I could possibly be, which is something otherworldly.”