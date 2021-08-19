Jets DE Carl Lawson to miss 2021 season with ruptured Achilles

The Jets will be without their top free agent acquisition this year after defensive end Carl Lawson ruptured his Achilles, the team announced Thursday.

It was apparent that Lawson would miss some time when he left Thursday’s practice on a cart with a leg injury, but an MRI on his Achilles revealed the worst possible outcome: Lawson’s injury was bad enough to keep him out for the year.

It’s a huge blow to a Jets defense that needs a speedy outside pass rusher on the line. Lawson was poised for a big role after inking a three-year, $45 million deal this offseason. He’ll have a full season to recover now before rejoining the team next offseason.

