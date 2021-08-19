Jets DE Carl Lawson carted off practice field with leg injury

The Jets defense suffered a potentially serious blow Thursday when defensive end Carl Lawson left the practice field on a cart with a left leg injury, according to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes.

The severity of the injury, suffered in a joint practice with the Packers, is not yet known.

The cart leaving with #Jets DE Carl Lawson, who injured his left leg on a pass rush in red zone period. Trainers, staff, players surrounded him after pic.twitter.com/sKx3rtu0H3 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2021

The Jets signed Lawson to a three-year, $45 million deal this offseason to be the team’s top pass rusher in Robert Saleh’s defense. He was having a great training camp and consistently beat the Jets’ offensive line.

Lawson was poised to anchor the end of the Jets’ defensive front in Jeff Ulbrich’s 4-3 scheme alongside Quinnen Williams in the middle of the defense.

*This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

List