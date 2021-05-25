Jets captain Blake Wheeler takes puck to groin for clutch block

There’s always talk about the sacrifices made to win in the playoffs, and Winnipeg Jets forward Blake Wheeler put it all on the line on Monday.

In the dying moments of Game 4 against the Edmonton Oilers, with just 90 seconds left in regulation and the game tied at three, Wheeler went down to block a slapshot coming off the stick of Kris Russell. The positive is that he successfully kept it away from a high-danger area of the ice, but it struck his own high-danger area.

Blake Wheeler just blocked a shot with his crotch, he immediately left the ice after the whistle blew pic.twitter.com/kuuyyu9RnQ — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 25, 2021

After the unfortunate Johnson deflection, Wheeler headed down the tunnel but luckily returned to participate in the grueling triple-overtime clash that led to his team completing the sweep with a 4-3 win.

Wheeler had some interesting comments on the low block.

#NHLJets Captain Blake Wheeler gave an epic answer when asked about blocking a slap shot with his groin pic.twitter.com/I9DmHOquq4 — Winnipeg Sports Talk (@SportsTalkWPG) May 25, 2021

“I've got three beautiful kids, we're not having any more, so what the hell,” the 34-year-old said, after hyping up his teammates for sacrificing their own bodies in front of the puck all series long.

Along with the all-important obstruction, Wheeler earned two assists on Monday and now has five points through four games this postseason. After winning their first playoff round since 2018, the Jets await the winner of the Montreal Canadiens-Toronto Maple Leafs series.

More from Yahoo Sports: