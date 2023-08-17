With Jets canceling 2nd joint practice with Tampa Bay, Giants offer practice field to Bucs

The Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were originally supposed to hold a pair of joint practices together this week leading up to their preseason game Saturday night, but they’re limiting it to just one day. The Jets recently decided to cancel the second practice, citing safety concerns.

Head coach Robert Saleh said the second joint practice tends to get more chippy and cause more injuries — and things were chippy anyway on Wednesday; cornerback Javelin Guidry was lost for the season with a knee injury.

To help accommodate the Buccaneers, who lost a joint practice, the New York Giants offered their practice field to Tampa Bay on Thursday and the team will hold a walkthrough on Friday before the game on Saturday.

Bucs arrive at the NY Giants training complex across from MetLife Stadium for practice. The NY Jets bailed on a second day of joint practices, something that apparently was agreed to in March. So the Giants graciously offered their practice field. pic.twitter.com/bCdARPzS2o — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 17, 2023

So with no joint practice Thursday, the Jets are done with those for the summer. They are not scheduled to hold joint practices with the Giants next week, likely due to the teams playing during the regular season.

