Jets cancel second day of joint practice with Buccaneers

Jul 22, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh looks on in front of quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the New York Jets Training Camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets were set to begin two days of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, but that will no longer be the case as Gang Green informed its guests that the two sides will only hold one joint session, canceling Thursday's reboot.

The Jets will instead hold a practice on their own on Thursday and force Tampa Bay to find another venue for its activities.

"I like one, one from a safety measure standpoint. I never like two practices because the second practice is usually when the injuries happen," head coach Robert Saleh said on Tuesday.

"Then the second practice is when the team that knows they kind of got beat, they go into their meeting rooms and the coaches are yelling at them and then they come out and they play with a little more edge and it pisses each other off and all the melees happen, so I just think the second day is very unproductive, except for trying to be reactionary to getting your butt kicked the day before," Saleh continued.

"So it’s a lot more productive if you have one, it’s a lot safer from a player safety standpoint and you can get a lot more work done on your own and you’re only a couple of days away from a game too, so you don’t want that physical of a practice that close to a game.

"So there’s a lot of reasons for it, mainly safety for the players, and production of work, just avoiding all those useless melees."

The two sides will play in Week 2 of the preseason at MetLife Stadium Saturday, kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Last week the Jets had the second joint practice scheduled with the Panthers canceled by weather in Carolina. New York held a practice on its own that day.