Jets called for 12 men on field during Patriots’ field-goal attempt

Barry Werner

This could be one of the penalties a team doesn’t live down. The Jets came in 0-8 and were leading the New England Patriots 27-17 in the fourth quarter.

A Cam Newton stumble forced New England to line up for a field-attempt … until the Jets decided to try and become a CFL team and play with 12 men.


Flag. First down, Patriots.

The Jets, with the help of a Patriots’ holding penalty, managed to keep New England out of the end zone.

Nick Folk kicked a field goal to bring the Patriots within 27-20.

Earlier in the drive, Newton had shown some of his old magic, escaping numerous tackles before throwing a completion.