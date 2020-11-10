Jets called for 12 men on field during Patriots’ field-goal attempt

This could be one of the penalties a team doesn’t live down. The Jets came in 0-8 and were leading the New England Patriots 27-17 in the fourth quarter.

A Cam Newton stumble forced New England to line up for a field-attempt … until the Jets decided to try and become a CFL team and play with 12 men.

So my rookie preseason in Seattle, our new ST coach was installing our onside kick package. "You guys, there's no way they can block this. We always have someone free. Check it out." We kind of looked at each other, then a veteran said – "Coach, there's twelve players on that."





Flag. First down, Patriots.

The Jets, with the help of a Patriots’ holding penalty, managed to keep New England out of the end zone.

Nick Folk kicked a field goal to bring the Patriots within 27-20.

Earlier in the drive, Newton had shown some of his old magic, escaping numerous tackles before throwing a completion.

Cam keeps the play alive and SOMEHOW finds Meyers for a first down. Wow.

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/Mwm053xTsc pic.twitter.com/QX6k2dEcb9 — NFL (@NFL) November 10, 2020



