Jets' C.J. Mosley doubtful for Sunday's game against Patriots

The Jets have both good and bad news on their injury front.

The good news is Marcus Maye will return from an ankle injury. It will be his first game since the Jets' Week 3 matchup in Denver.

However, that will come at the cost of C.J. Mosley.



Mosley is currently listed as doubtful for Sunday with a hamstring injury. Mosley has not practiced all week.

Tight end Tyler Kroft has a back injury and will not play. Tevin Coleman is questionable with a hamstring injury.