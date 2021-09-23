Jets-Broncos: Nine prop bets for Sunday’s game

The New York Jets are off to a slow start this season, with losses to Carolina and New England.

Those early struggles are to be expected for a team that went 2-14 last season and added a new coach and starting quarterback in Robert Saleh and Zach Wilson, respectively.

That said, each week brings another opportunity for the Jets to improve. This Sunday, the Jets will play at the Denver Broncos in a 4:05 p.m. EDT game.

Denver is off to a 2-0 start with wins over the Giants and Jaguars. The Jets are a 10½-point underdog against the Broncos, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

With all that in mind, Jets Wire presents nine proposition bets for Sunday’s Jets-Broncos game.

Who wins: Jets or Broncos?

[pickup_prop id="12469">

Over/under: Total points

[pickup_prop id="12470">

Which QB will have more passing yards?

[pickup_prop id="12476">

Who will lead the Jets in receiving yards?

[pickup_prop id="12479">

Over/under: Zach Wilson's passing yards

[pickup_prop id="12481">

Which QB will have a higher completion percentage?

[pickup_prop id="12482">

Who will have more receiving yards: Courtland Sutton or Corey Davis?

[pickup_prop id="12483">

Who will lead the Jets in rushing yards?

[pickup_prop id="12484">

How many points will the Broncos defense allow?

[pickup_prop id="12478">

1

1