Jets, Broncos able to work out John Franklin-Myers deal after Jets traded pick originally being sent to Denver

The Jets agreed to send defensive end John Franklin-Myers to the Denver Broncos for a 2026 6th-round pick. But the deal almost was in jeopardy when the Jets made their move for Western Kentucky wide receiver Malachi Corley.

This was a deal that was in the works for a week, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. The deal ended up taking a little longer to come together because the teams had to agree to new trade compensation. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the two teams agreed on trade compensation but that agreement saw the Jets sending pick No. 157 to the Broncos. The Jets used that pick to move up from No. 72 to No. 65 in the third round to draft Corley.

So back to the drawing board the teams went. They were able to save the deal with new trade compensation. The Jets will receive a sixth-round pick in the 2026 draft and Franklin-Myers agreed to a restructured two-year, $15 million deal with $10 million guaranteed.

The Jets were almost forced to make this deal as Franklin-Myers was counting about $16 million against the cap, a high number after the team added Haason Reddick earlier this offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles. New York saves about $7.3 million in cap space and will eat $9 million in dead money.

