Jets bringing back safety Ashtyn Davis

A key special-teams contributor and depth piece on defense is coming back to the Jets. The team is re-signing safety Ashtyn Davis, per a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The 2020 third-round pick out of California has become one of the key pieces for the Jets on special teams and has also made contributions on defense. He played in all 17 games last season and recorded three interceptions.

Getting Davis back brings the Jets back up to four safeties currently on the roster. The safety room includes Tony Adams, Chuck Clark and Jarrick Bernard-Converse. A rookie option could still be in the cards for the Jets but getting Davis back at least gives the team a solid group of four heading into the offseason program, which begins Monday.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire