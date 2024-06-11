Jets bring kick returner Jakeem Grant to minicamp on tryout basis

The Jets are bringing in veteran kick returner Jakeem Grant to their minicamp on a tryout basis. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported the news Monday.

With the new kickoff rules adding more chances for returns, the Jets are testing the waters with veterans return men, having also signed running back Tarik Cohen to compete with Xavier Gipson. Like Cohen, Grant is coming off serious injuries. Grant has not played since the 2021 season as an Achilles tear (2022) and a torn patellar tendon (2023) have cost Grant the last two seasons.

Before his injuries, Grant was a two-time Second-Team All-Pro return in 2020 and 2021 with the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears. Grant has four career punt return touchdowns and two career kic kick return touchdowns

