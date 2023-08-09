Jets bring back Grant Hermanns, waive/injure Yodny Cajuste

The Jets swapped offensive linemen Tuesday. The team announced the addition of Grant Hermanns and waived/injured Yodny Cajuste.

Hermanns returns to the Jets after spending last summer and part of the 2022 season as well as the 2021 season with the team. The Jets claimed him off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also spent time on Miami’s practice squad last season. Hermanns saw action in seven special-teams plays in two games early last season for the Jets.

Cajuste was brought in this offseason as a free agent from the New England Patriots. Like with quarterback Chris Streveler, Cajuste will revert to the Jets’ injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

