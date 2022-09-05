The Jets cut offensive lineman Conor McDermott while setting their initial 53-man roster, but he’s back with the team on Monday.

The team announced that they have re-signed McDermott. Running back Zonovan Knight has been waived in a corresponding move.

McDermott joined the Jets as a waiver claim in October 2019 and he has appeared in 28 games for the team over the last three seasons. He’s started six times and caught a one-yard touchdown pass during a game last season.

Knight signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in May. His departure leaves Breece Hall, Michael Carter and Ty Johnson as the running backs on the Jets’ 53-man roster.

Jets bring back Conor McDermott, waive Zonovan Knight originally appeared on Pro Football Talk