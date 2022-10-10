Jets ‘Breece’ past Dolphins, 40-17, with five rushing touchdowns

Think of it as the official “welcoming party” for New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall. The former Iowa State product and second-round pick in April’s draft posted his best performance in his short career Sunday with 197 total yards, as the Jets pulled away in the fourth quarter en route to a 40-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

The win was New York’s first divisional win since 2019. They had lost 12 straight AFC East games, going two straight seasons being swept by all three divisional opponents.

Hall rushed for 97 yards on 18 carries and added 100 receiving yards, including a 79-yard reception, to help lead the charge for the Jets, who move to 3-2, their best start since 2017. The Jets also moved into second place in the AFC East and sit as the AFC’s No. 5 seed in the current playoff standings.

Hall’s 197 total yards set a Jets rookie record and are the most for any Jets player since Isaiah Crowell had 231 against the Broncos in 2018.

Hall literally fell two yards shy of scoring three touchdowns, as two of his big plays ended up at the 1-yard line. On both occasions, Michael Carter came in and sealed the deal. Hall would finally get a touchdown of his own in the fourth quarter.

In fact, the Jets would finish with five rushing touchdowns. Carter had two, Hall, Zach Wilson and Braxton Berrios each had one. Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, this was only the second time the Jets had four players rush for a touchdown in the game. The other time was way back in 1993 against the Patriots.

It wasn’t just the offense that got the job done against Miami. The defense did what they needed to in what became a favorable matchup very quickly.

On Miami’s first play from scrimmage, another top rookie, Sauce Gardner, came on a corner blitz and got to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, forcing him to get rid of the football. After discussion by the officials, the throw was ruled intentional grounding on Bridgewater and the Jets had an early 2-0 lead.

Not only that, but the Dolphins then lost Bridgewater for the rest of the game. Under the new concussion protocol rules from the NFL and NFLPA, despite not showing any symptoms, because Bridgewater was being checked for a head injury, he was immediately ruled out for the rest of the game.

That brought in rookie Skylar Thompson, Miami’s seventh-round pick out of Kansas State. Miami’s offense took a hit with the quarterback change, as well as the loss of left tackle Terron Armstead, who left the game in the first quarter with a toe injury. Armstead was questionable to even play in the game, but still got the start. Former Jet Brandon Shell came on to replace Armstead.

Even with the injuries on the Miami offense, they still had their top two wide receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. New York’s combo of Gardner and D.J. Reed helped hold Miami’s duo to a combined 10 catches for 70 yards.

Hill led the Dolphins in receiving but had just 47 yards on seven catches. This after Hill dealt with a quad injury during the week of practice and was questionable to play. Waddle was also questionable with a groin injury.

Regardless, the Jets defense stepped up, holding the Dolphins’ offense to under 300 yards and 4/11 on third down. New York also recorded two takeaways, including Gardner’s first career interception. The Jets turned that interception into a nine-play drive, ending with Wilson’s five-yard touchdown run.

The other takeaway also made Hill look very foolish. Carl Lawson caused a strip-sack of Thompson, which was recovered by Quinnen Williams, who also had a half-sack to move to a team-leading three sacks for the season. During the return, Williams pie-faced Hill, stiff-arming him right to the ground. That eventually led to Hall’s touchdown on the very next play.

The Jets made their fans nervous in the third quarter, letting the Dolphins hang around after holding a 19-14 halftime lead. New York had two possessions in the third quarter. One ended with a turnover on downs, the other ended with a punt. However, the Dolphins would then miss a field goal and then suffer the aforementioned fumble. The Jets turned both of those Miami miscues into touchdowns, one from Carter, one from Hall.

Berrios’ touchdown in the fourth quarter after a turnover on downs from Miami sealed the deal for the Jets and ended their AFC East futility. The Jets scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to turn a 19-17 game into a 40-17 blowout.

Wilson finished 14/21 for 210 yards and was sacked twice. Hall had 97 of the team’s 135 rushing yards and 100 of Wilson’s 210 passing yards.

C.J. Mosley and Kwon Alexander led the way on defense with ten tackles each. Lawson had a sack while Williams and John Franklin-Myers each shared a sack. Lawson (7) and Franklin-Myers (5) also combined for 12 quarterback hits.

On the heels of two straight wins, the Jets travel to Lambeau Field next week to meet Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (1:00, FOX). The Packers also sit at 3-2 after their 27-22 loss in London to the New York Giants.

Rodgers went 25/39 for 222 yards and two touchdowns while being sacked twice in the loss. Green Bay also allowed three rushing touchdowns (Saquon Barkley, Gary Brightwell and Daniel Bellinger).

The Jets’ next two games are on the road at Green Bay and at Denver before returning home for a pair of divisional showdowns with the Patriots and the Bills, which leads into their Week 10 bye.

