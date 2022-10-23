Jets RB Breece Hall, offensive rookie of the year frontrunner, carted off vs. Broncos

New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall won't return against the Denver Broncos after suffering a knee injury late in the second quarter, the team announced.

Hall was carted off the field after being hit on a two-yard run with 3:37 left in the second quarter. Hall first went to the medical tent, then walked under his own power to the cart before being taken to the locker room by the medical staff

He left the game after rushing four times for 72 yards, including an electric 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

THERE GOES THAT MAN.@BreeceH 62 yards to the crib!!#NYJvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/CbTJxGpRch — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 23, 2022

Hall's injury — apart from being called a knee — is unclear but an extended absence would be brutal for the Jets. Hall is perhaps New York's top offensive weapon and led the team with 609 scrimmage yards and four total touchdowns prior to Week 7.

He is also one of, if not the frontrunner for the offensive rookie of the year award. Hall's scrimmage yardage leads all rookies (including quarterbacks) and his 412 rushing yards were second behind Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce before Week 7.