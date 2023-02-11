Jets' Breece Hall gives rehab update, drops hint about Aaron Rodgers

Sep 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Just three and a half months after Breece Hall's promising rookie season was cut short due to a knee injury the Jets running back says he is already running on a treadmill and feeling better.

“It’s going good right now,” Hall told Newsday's Al Iannazzone at the Super Bowl.

“I’m starting to run around and just doing a little bit more moving," he said. "I kind of get annoyed because for a while you can’t do too much leg stuff. You got to do a lot of upper-body lifting and stuff so it gets a little tedious. Now it’s cool that I get to move around a little bit.”

Hall's rookie season was off to a flying start, rushing for 463 yards on 80 carries (5.8 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns and had 218 yards receiving on 19 catches with one TD through seven games. But his season came to an end in an October win over Denver due to a torn ACL.

While Hall's rehab is a big story for Jets fans to monitor, the quarterback situation – and the rumors around Aaron Rodgers – are grabbing more attention. When asked about that, Hall stayed pretty tight-lipped but seemed to indicate that he is in the know.

“We know a little something about something,” Hall told Iannazzone. “But we ain’t going to talk about it too much.”

Perhaps Hall knows more than he is at liberty to say.

Earlier this offseason, when Hall was asked what he thinks "of people connecting the dots like that" between Rodgers and new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, he had a bit more to say.



“You can definitely connect the dots and start to make your assumptions, but in this league, you never know,” Hall told USA Today's Sports Seriously.

“I’m just excited to see what our GM does and what moves he makes, and I feel like these past few years he’s done a great job of getting the right people in this building.”

The Jets' running back did not give a prediction for where Rodgers will play next season, but said it makes sense for any QB-needy team to go after the former NFL MVP.

“I’m confident with our guys now,” Hall told USA Today. “[But] I feel like Aaron Rodgers, any team could take Aaron Rodgers and he’ll get you to the Promised Land. So I think any team will take him.”