Jets' Braxton Berrios named to NFL's All-Pro First Team

Braxton Berrios celebrates TD green uniform

Braxton Berrios has been named to the NFL's All-Pro First Team.



The Jets receiver scored a career-high six touchdowns in 2021, four of them in the last three games of the season. He caught two touchdowns and ran for three, while also taking a kick to the house in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

His final three games also included two rushing touchdowns and a receiving score.

"1st Team All-Pro as a Kick Returner…What an incredible honor, truly don’t have the words other than Thank you to my teammates that made this possible, couldn’t have done it without you guys!!" Berrios tweeted.



Berrios averaged 30.43 yards per kick return, and 13.4 yards per punt return.

Berrios is the first Jet to be named to the First Team since Jamal Adams in 2019, and the first offensive Jet since Andre Roberts in 2018.

Berrios is a free agent this offseason, but this is yet another reason why the Jets should bring him back for 2022 and beyond.