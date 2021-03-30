Jets brass set to attend Ohio State QB Justin Fields’ pro day

The Jets sent their big guns to watch Zach Wilson’s BYU pro day last week. With the hunt for its next potential franchise quarterback still in full swing, New York is planning on doing the same Justin Fields.

Joe Douglas, assistant general manager Rex Hogan and Mike LaFleur will be in attendance for Fields’ Pro Day on Tuesday, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Representatives of the 49ers, Broncos, Eagles, Falcons, Panthers and Patriots are also expected to be in Columbus to watch Fields throw.

An odd twist to Fields’ pro day is that ex-NFL quarterback John Beck, who also planned Wilson’s workout, is responsible for the format of Fields’ throwing session. In addition to running the 40-yard dash, the Ohio State product will start with four quick passes from under center and then from the shotgun to display his release speed. Fields will also make throws similar to what is drilled at the NFL draft combine, throws out of Ohio State’s playbook, throws with NFL play-action concepts and throws on the move before being asked to make throws in a “crowded” area to show he is capable of throwing his way out of tough situations.

Even if Fields doesn’t dominate his pro day like Wilson, the game film speaks for itself. He carried Ohio State to a College Football Playoff championship game appearance, throwing for 385 yards and six touchdowns in a dominant 49-28 semifinal win over Clemson despite suffering an injury in the second quarter. Fields finished 2020 with a career-best completion percentage of 70.2 to go along with 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Wilson is widely considered to be the favorite to go off the board to the Jets with the second pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but Fields could change that narrative with a standout performance at his pro day. Wilson might ultimately wind up the pick in the end, but a strong showing from Fields would give New York something to think about with the draft now less than a month away.