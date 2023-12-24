Jets blow 20-point lead before winning on last-second field goal

The Jets beat the Commanders on Sunday, but the path to that win had a lot more twists and turns than it looked like it would take at halftime.

Greg Zuerlein hit a 54-yard field goal with five seconds left on the clock to lift the Jets to a 30-28 home win. The kick came after they blew a 20-point lead that looked like it was going to get even bigger midway through the third quarter when linebacker Quincy Williams picked off Sam Howell.

The Jets moved to the Commanders' six-yard-line, but any thoughts that they would beat Washington in a rout went away in a hurry.

Commanders linebacker Cody Barton intercepted a Trevor Siemian pass and the Commanders took over inside the Jets' 30-yard-line after a horse-collar tackle. Jacoby Brissett replaced Howell at quarterback to kick off their offensive possession and the game turned on a dime.

Brissett threw a touchdown pass to tight end Logan Thomas to pull within two scores and then led a pair of touchdown drives in the fourth quarter while the Jets offense sputtered to 39 offensive yards over their next three possessions. The Jets were able to force a stop with 101 seconds left on the clock and took over on their 33-yard-line with a chance to win the game.

They picked up nine yards on two plays and were able to hold onto their final timeout when Commanders defensive back Quan Martin went down with an injury. Running back Breece Hall got them a first down and then picked up 14 yards on a pass from Siemian to get the ball into Washington territory. A Siemian run accounted for the final yards before Zuerlein's kick gave the team its sixth win of the season.

Hall ran 20 times for 95 yards and two touchdowns while catching 12 passes for 96 yards to lead the Jets offense. They'll be in Cleveland on Thursday night before wrapping up the season against the Patriots in Week 18.

Brissett was 10-of-13 for 100 yards in relief of Howell, who has now been benched in back-to-back weeks. That sours any of the positives that the Commanders thought they saw at other points this season and will likely lead to questions about who will be the starter for the 4-11 team in their final two games.