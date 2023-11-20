Jets, Bills players involved in post-game skirmish in hallway

Frustration started settling in during the Jets’ 32-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday. Those frustrations started carrying over as the teams headed to the locker room after the game.

As the teams were in the hallway following the game, players from both teams were involved in a skirmish. Jets defensive lineman Micheal Clemons and Bills defensive lineman Ed Oliver were among those involved along with Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

There was just a HUGE fight in hallway leading back to the locker rooms between the #Jets & #Bills. Dion Dawkins was involved in it from the #Bills. A very emotional Michael Clemons off field, too. Heard from a #Bills player as he walked back to locker room: “And we beat that… pic.twitter.com/OW6rQVMtZK — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 20, 2023

Clemons had to be calmed down on his way to the locker room. He eventually left the locker room as reporters began making their way over to ask him about the incident.

This was the cherry on top of an extremely embarrassing night for the Jets, who are now 4-6 and slowly watching their season fade away. New York has to quickly turn around. They host the Miami Dolphins on Friday so cooler heads have to prevail and soon.

