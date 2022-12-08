Will Jets-Bills be available in your area in Week 14?
It’s a big week for the New York Jets in Week 14. They head to Buffalo for a huge rematch with the Bills, as they go for their first season sweep of the Bills since 2016.
The Jets get the Romo treatment this week, as CBS’ No. 1 broadcast team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call. Here’s the broadcast map, courtesy of 506 Sports.
Via 506 Sports
Red – Jets at Bills
Green – Ravens at Steelers
Yellow – Browns at Bengals
Orange – Jaguars at Titans
Blue – Chiefs at Broncos (4:05)