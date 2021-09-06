The Jets’ biggest weaknesses entering the 2021 season

Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas did a solid job restructuring the Jets after an abysmal 2-14 season a year ago. They grabbed playmakers in the draft, signed quality free agents, and hired an impressive staff around Saleh. All that should elevate Gang Green’s performance in 2021.

But the Jets aren’t flawless. There are obvious holes across the roster that will likely be exploited throughout the season. New York’s roster is one of the youngest in the NFL, and that experience will hurt them at certain positions. So will a lack of depth.

With that in mind, here is a look at the Jets’ biggest weaknesses heading into the season.

Cornerback

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Youth and inexperience define the Jets' cornerback situation. The average age of the six cornerbacks on the roster is 22.5, while the total number of starts between them is nine. Those aren't great numbers for a unit that will face some top-tier quarterbacks this season. Robert Saleh plans to use this season to groom this group, rather than bring in a veteran to start.

Tight end

(Samantha Madar-USA TODAY Sports)

Tight end was a weak position before the Jets traded Chris Herndon. But now the unit lacks offensive playmakers. Tyler Kroft is a solid blocker and a serviceable pass-catcher, while Ryan Griffin and Daniel Brown aren't viable weapons. The Jets may be comfortable with this trio, though, if Mike LaFleur doesn't plan on featuring the position in his offense.

Offensive line depth

(Adam Hunger-AP)

The Jets better hope none of their offensive line starters miss time this season. There isn't much depth behind their first five players besides swing tackle George Fant (or Morgan Moses, depending on who loses the starting job). The team lost Alex Lewis to retirement and few other backups to injury. The reserve players who are healthy didn't perform well in the preseason.

Outside linebacker

(Corey Sipkin-AP)

Similar to cornerback, the Jets are incredibly inexperienced at outside linebacker. The Jets plan to start two rookies alongside C.J. Mosley in the middle – Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen. While Nasirildeen looked solid this preseason, Sherwood needs more time to develop after a poor performance in his first start earlier this summer. This is an important position for Jeff Ulbrich's defense and it's risky leaving it up to two rookies.

