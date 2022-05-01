The Jets’ biggest losers following the 2022 NFL draft

An influx of rookie talent is good for the Jets as a team, but a few members of Gang Green shouldn’t be thrilled about the new kids on the block.

The Jets added a handful of impact players in the 2022 NFL draft. The expectation is that more than a few of them will start and/or earn serious snaps early in their careers. That’s bad news for a few of New York’s incumbents.

Let’s take a look at whose jobs could be threatened by the Jets’ rookie class.

RB Ty Johnson

(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

With Michael Carter coming off a splendid rookie season, the Jets didn’t need to draft Iowa State RB Breece Hall in the second round. But they did, giving them a two-headed monster in the backfield that is sure to eat into Ty Johnson’s playing time, if not his roster spot. With veteran Tevin Coleman re-signed, Johnson’s future in New York is murky.

[pickup_prop id=”23924″>

TE Kenny Yeboah

(Dustin Satloff-Getty Images)

Speaking of draftees the Jets didn’t need, Jeremy Ruckert gives New York a deep tight end room after C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin signed as free agents this offseason. Their arrivals don’t bode well for the tight ends at the bottom of Gang Green’s depth chart. That’s especially true for Kenny Yeboah, who did little to impress after receiving a sizeable UDFA contract last season.

CB Bryce Hall

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Bryce Hall shined at times in 2021, but it looks like the Jets have other ideas for their cornerback depth chart. Hall should still see plenty of playing time in 2022, but he won’t start every game like he did last season. With D.J. Reed signed in free agency and Ahmad Gardner picked fourth overall, Hall may not start at all. The same goes for Brandin Echols, another rookie who impressed last year.

DE Jabari Zuniga

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Jabari Zuniga’s chances of making the team were already skinnier than slim, but it’s hard to see him winning a roster spot after New York drafted two pass-rushers in Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons. Zuniga has hardly been active since the Jets used a third-round pick on him in 2020, and he hasn’t produced when on the field. Joe Douglas may need to cut bait this summer.

Story continues

RB La'Mical Perine

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

La’Mical Perine is in the same boat as Zuniga when it comes to production: neither 2020 draft pick has provided any of it. With Breece Hall onboard, there’s a good chance Perine has played his last snaps with the Jets.

TE/FB Trevon Wesco

(AP Photo/Justin Rex)

The Jets desperately needed tight end help last season, but they preferred to convert Wesco to fullback. That didn’t work out, so New York brought in Nick Bawden, who was re-signed this offseason. With New York’s tight end room full and the fullback experiment a failure, one of Mike Maacagnan’s last remaining draft picks may be on his way out.

[listicle id=681038]

1

1