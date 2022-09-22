Jets make big jump in latest USA Today power rankings

After Week 1, the Jets literally had nowhere to go but up in Nate Davis’ power rankings for USA Today. After Week 2, they certainly did move up. Nine spots, to be exact.

In the latest power rankings from Davis, the Jets moved up from No. 32to No. 23 and showed some love to punter Braden Mann.

23. Jets (32): One vote for Braden Mann as the AFC special teams player of the week. The NYJ punter connected on a 17-yard pass (rather than punt) to extend a drive that resulted in the team’s first TD on Sunday, and his onside kick set up the game-winning score.

The Jets also sit right above the team they just stunned in Week 2, the No. Browns. The Jets jump up was also boosted by the six-spot drop by the Titans to No. 30 and the huge, 18-spot plummet by the Colts, from No. 14 to the spot the Jets were in last week, dead last at No. 32.

The nine-spot rise for the Jets was tied for the second-biggest this week. The Cardinals moved up from No. 26 to No. 17. The biggest riser, the Cooper Rush-led Dallas Cowboys, from No. 28 to No. 16.

The Jets’ opponent this week, the Cincinnati Bengals, dropped from No. 7 to No. 18 after their 0-2 start. Once upon a time, the Bengals were sitting at No. 3.

