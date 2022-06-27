Jets’ best value draft pick in PFF era is an easy choice

Both the eye test and fancy stats say the same: Darrelle Revis was the New York Jets “best value draft pick” since 2006.

That year is when Pro Football Focus came into existence. The football analytics outlet went back and named that draft selection for each team.

Most in New York would agree it’s Revis for the Jets, one of the best cornerbacks to ever play in the NFL. Regardless of where to take such a player, it’s worth it.

PFF’s numbers even back it up.

Revis was a first-round pick of the Jets back in 2007.

Here’s the breakdown:

While he won his ring with New England, Revis’ best work of his career still came early on with the Jets. His 2009 season is still the single most impressive cornerback year in the PFF era. While shadowing opposing No. 1 receivers, he allowed only 41 catches from 111 targets for 425 yards while generating six interceptions and 23 pass breakups.

Revis did eventually return to the Jets after he got his ring, but his better stint with the team will always be his first one.

During that time, he earned three of his four first-round, All-Pro selections.

