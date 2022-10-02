Jets' best defensive plays from 4-INT game Week 4
Watch the New York Jets' best defensive plays from 4-INT game from Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Steelers had several guys injured in Sunday's loss to the Jets.
Chase Elliott scored a masterful victory at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon, locking his way into the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Elliott surged ahead of playoff rival Ryan Blaney and blocked like a seasoned veteran to score his series-best fifth victory of the 2022 season by a mere 0.046 seconds. […]
Here's everything you need to know about New England Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe.
Elliott passed Ryan Blaney to get the win.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
Chris Boswell gets record-breaking field goal in first half.
Sweeney and Powell are being mourned by Jets fans everywhere.
Only five Chiefs players will have two flag decals on their helmets.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Jerome Boger's horrid roughing the passer penalty was among the things that allowed the Bills to beat the Ravens.
The Pittsburgh Steelers benched Mitch Trubisky in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets.
The Bills faced a 20-3 deficit early on Sunday and dug out of it.
Last Sunday, referee Shawn Smith threw a flag that quite likely influenced the outcome of the Chiefs-Colts game. The man who was penalized has also been fined. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was fined $10,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct. The conduct, however, was verbal. It’s still not publicly known [more]
Cooper Rush makes Cowboys history and the defense continues its early season dominance.
A wild week in the middle of the ratings led to six teams making their season debut.
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
The Ravens appeared all set to dominate the Bills today in Baltimore. And then things took a dramatic turn. After Lamar Jackson was all but unstoppable and Josh Allen could do next to nothing for most of the first half, the Ravens took a 20-3 lead. And then it was Allen’s turn to take over [more]
The Patriots lost another quarterback early vs. the Packers.
Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer left New England's game with the Green Bay Packers because of a head injury. Bailey Zappe, a rookie fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, took over for Hoyer and made his NFL debut Sunday. Hoyer was making his first start since 2020 and stepping in for Mac Jones, who injured his left ankle last week in the Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.