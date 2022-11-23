The Jets benched QB Zach Wilson because they had no other choice

Om Wednesday, the seemingly inevitable happened.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that quarterback Zach Wilson has been benched for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, in favor of Mike White.

This all happened after Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, completed just nine of 22 passes for 77 yards last Sunday against the New England Patriots. The Jets had more punts (10) than Wilson had completions, and Wilson had two easy interceptions that were dropped by Patriots defenders.

After the game, Wilson was asked by media if he had let his defense down. His insistence that he had not most likely sealed Wilson’s fate.

Through the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season, per Pro Football Focus, only Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett had a lower passer rating (71.8) than Wilson’s 72.5. Wilson’s passer rating under pressure coming into Sunday’s game was 11.5 — by far the NFL’s worst, as Mac Jones ranked second at 28.4. When pressured this season, Wilson had completed 16 of 60 passes for 196 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions. Wilson’s completion rate under pressure of 26.7% under pressure is also by far the NFL’s worst — Steelers backup Mitch Trubisky ranks second at 34.4. Wilson’s yards per attempt of 3.3 under pressure? Also the NFL’s worst; Trubisky ranks second at 3.6.

Wilson has also one of the NFL’s worst deep passers. Coming into this game, he had completed five of 20 passes of 20 or more air yards for 229 yards, no touchdowns, and three interceptions. Only Pickett (19.9) and Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals (24.9) had a worse passer rating on deep balls than Wilson’s 35.2.

In a general sense, Wilson has looked entirely lost against the most basic coverages. Not what you want with a guy who has 20 NFL starts over two seasons.

Saleh said that Wilson’s career with the Jets isn’t over; this is a reset for his benefit. But given Wilson’s awful efforts on the field, and his inability to take responsibility for it off the field, you have to wonder.

Coach Saleh says the intent is for QB Zach Wilson to get back on the field at some point this year. pic.twitter.com/R8Cg22B2Wu — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 23, 2022

