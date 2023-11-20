Jets bench Zach Wilson for Tim Boyle

Zach Wilson is no longer the Jets' starting quarterback.

Tim Boyle will start for the Jets on Black Friday against the Dolphins, according to multiple reports.

Wilson was awful against the Bills on Sunday, and eventually got benched for Boyle. Jets head coach Robert Saleh has insisted since the moment Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles that the Jets believe in Wilson, but Saleh has clearly decided that enough is enough.

Whether Boyle can do anything with the Jets' offense remains to be seen. He has started three games in his NFL career, all for the Lions, all losses. Overall Boyle has a 60.8 percent career completion rate, 607 passing yards, three touchdowns, nine interceptions and a passer rating of 50.9. Those are not good numbers.

But could he possibly be worse than Wilson? Saleh doesn't think so.