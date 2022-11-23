Jets bench Zach Wilson for Sunday's matchup with Bears, to start Mike White

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets are benching Zach Wilson for their weekend matchup with the Chicago Bears after a poor performance this past Sunday against the New England Patriots.

SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes confirmed that the Jets will go in a different direction on Sunday.

Speaking shortly after the news about Wilson broke, Saleh said Mike White would start in Wilson's place against the Bears.

Wilson will not only be replaced as the starter, but be inactive, with Joe Flacco backing up White.

New York fell to 6-4 and to last place in the AFC East after Wilson and the offense struggled against the Patriots in Foxborough.

Saleh said Monday that he had not committed to starting Wilson on Sunday and that he had to evaluate the tape.

"We all have to be able to sit back and just look at what’s best for the organization and this team," Saleh said. "It’s not all about the quarterback, there’s a lot of things we can do better as coaches, the O-line, receivers, running backs, tight-ends, play-caller, defense, special teams, everybody.

"I get it where everyone looks at the quarterback and just wants to throw everything on him. It’s not always about the quarterback. But there’s also an evaluation process to make sure that we’re doing what’s best for the organization and that’s every position; offense, defense, and special teams."



The Jets are still in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt (though they are currently the eighth seed and on the outside looking in), but quarterback play has undoubtedly been their biggest weakness this season.

In Sunday's 10-3 loss, Wilson completed just nine of his 22 pass attempts for 77 yards and a 50.8 passer rating. He didn't throw any interceptions, but he had a couple of passes that were nearly picked off and was consistently off target with his throws.



Wilson made headlines and drew criticism after the game game when he failed to take accountability for his poor play, simply responding "no" when asked he felt he let the defense down in the loss.

For the season, the second-year QB has completed just 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Jets face the Bears (3-8) on Sunday at 1 p.m.