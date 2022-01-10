Jets believe Morgan Moses suffered MCL injury in season finale

The Jets believe RT Morgan Moses suffered an MCL injury in the team’s season finale.

“We’ll get more on his knee,” Robert Saleh said Sunday after New York’s loss to the Bills. “We feel good about where the ACL is. I think it’s an MCL.”

Moses is an impending free agent after signing with the Jets last summer. He proved to be a crucial part of their offensive line, taking a 71.7 Pro Football Focus grade and three sacks allowed into Week 18. Moses recently said that he would be open to a reunion with New York.

The Jets also lost WR Jamison Crowder during the Bills game. Another impending free agent, he reaggravated a calf injury.

DL Kyle Phillips suffered what looked like a knee injury on Sunday. Saleh did not provide details, but said that he thought the defender would be “fine.”

List