Jets begin Phase 2 of offseason work, Aaron Rodgers is on the practice field

The Jets have begun Phase 2 of their offseason program, and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers is throwing to his new receivers on their practice field.

Phase 1 of the offseason program, which took place during the last two weeks, is for strength and conditioning work. But Phase 2, which began today, includes individual drills and coaches on the field.

The Jets have posted photos and videos of Rodgers leading the huddle, taking snaps, dropping back and throwing to receivers. That’s the kind of work that begins today.

These workouts are voluntary, but based on the pictures the team posted, the Jets appear to have a good turnout including not only Rodgers but also backup quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Chris Streveler.

Phase 3 begins in three weeks and consists of Organized Team Activities, in which teams are allowed to do full 11-on-11 work, although there’s still no contact.

Rodgers has indicated he plans to be a regular participant in voluntary offseason work with his new team.

