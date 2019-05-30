Jets begin GM interviews without Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning is not among the candidates to become general manager of the New York Jets as interviews begin this week.

Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas, a close friend of head coach and acting general manager Adam Gase, is viewed as the favorite for the vacancy that was created when Mike Maccagnan was fired on May 15.

Manning said this week he was never contacted by the Jets about the opening. Manning, who played under Gase with the Denver Broncos and has helped instruct Gase's quarterbacks in the offseason since retiring, said he isn't sure he's qualified to be a general manager. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay also said he reached out to Manning about a front-office role in the past, but Manning opted out of interviews.

Seattle Seahawks co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer was scheduled for the first interview among known candidates on Thursday. Chicago Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly and Minnesota Vikings assistant general manager George Paton are also on the list, with others expected to be contacted, per multiple reports.

--Field Level Media