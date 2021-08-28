Who will be the Jets' backup QB entering the season?

Nick Mullens Eagles backup

Robert Saleh still hasn’t officially said the words, but he’s left no doubt about his intentions: Rookie Zach Wilson will be the Jets’ Opening Day starter.

What’s behind him on the depth chart, though, is anybody’s guess.

Saleh, the Jets’ rookie head coach, has never seemed to embrace an urgency to back up his 22-year-old quarterback with a grizzled veteran. Even after the Jets signed the well-travelled Josh Johnson on Aug. 4, he barely took any snaps in practice and didn’t get any preseason action until Friday night.

Now, Saleh has to choose between the 35-year-old Johnson, who is the only quarterback on the Jets roster with an NFL snap on his resume, or the inexperienced duo of James Morgan and Mike White. And on Saturday, another option seemed to emerge when the Philadelphia Eagles traded for Gardner Minshew and cut Nick Mullens.

Mullens spent the past three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, making 16 starts while running the offense that the Jets are now going to run.

Mullens, to be honest, feels like the best option and fit. The 26-year-old started eight games for the injury-depleted 49ers last season and was at least competent, despite going 2-6. He completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,437 yards and 12 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 10 games. He had similarly mediocre numbers when he made eight starts in 2018 as the 49ers went 3-5.

That’s not exciting, but it checks the necessary boxes for a backup: Experience, competence, and ability to come in and not completely implode in an emergency. He may not be as good as Joe Flacco – another quarterback who might soon be available from the Eagles – but he’s a heck of a lot better than former Jets emergency starter Luke Falk, who had a disastrous cameo two years ago.

Then again, Johnson, White and even Morgan probably clear that bar, too. White and Morgan have looked decent at times this summer. White, who didn’t play on Saturday night, had his moment in the preseason opener against the Giants, going 13-of-19 for 127 yards. The best for Morgan, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, came Friday night when he went 13 of 23 for 158 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, including the game-tying, 50-yard Hail Mary at the buzzer against the Eagles.

It was Johnson, though, who got the start against the Eagles and looked the best, moving the offense and completing 7 of his 8 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

“He doesn’t look like he’s in his mid-30s when he’s running around and slinging the ball,” Saleh said. “I thought he was very productive. He’s a veteran and knew exactly where to go with the ball. He was decisive with it, so I thought he was productive.”

Johnson, by the way, knows this Jets offense too since he spent seven months in San Francisco from last November until June. He’s also known as a good guy, a terrific mentor, and capable of stepping into the huddle in a pinch, which is why he’s lasted 14 NFL season and kicked around with 13 different teams.

Johnson, though, hasn’t thrown a regular-season pass since Dec. 30, 2018. And despite his longevity, he’s only made eight career starts (winning only once). Mullens has less service time, but more in-game experience, which is why he might be a better option.

Then again, Saleh had a front-row seat for the Mullens experience in San Francisco, yet the Jets showed little-to-no interest in Mullens in free agency. He was available until signing with the Eagles on June 14.

Saleh has revealed little of his thoughts on his backup quarterback situation, except to insist he’s been comfortable with what the Jets have. On Friday night, he said, “They all got better as the entire camp went along.”

That’s true, but now he needs to figure out which ones are not only the best to help in the development of Wilson, but will be most able to keep the Jets afloat if Wilson has to miss a start or two, for whatever reason. It’s hard to imagine he’d trust two quarterbacks -- White and Morgan -- who have the same lack of experience as his rookie starter.

Which means the primary backup job probably comes down to this: Is Saleh comfortable with Johnson, or will he revisit a reunion with Mullens? And don’t forget, all NFL teams need to cut their rosters from 80 to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m., which means a few more experienced quarterbacks -- like Flacco -- could soon be available, too.