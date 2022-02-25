Jets/Avalanche on Friday night ice, plus Wagner/Bryant & Creighton/Providence in college hoops

Scott Pianowski joins the ranks in his inaugural role as sports betting guide on today's Yahoo Sportsbook Daily.

On Friday night, the Winnipeg Jets travel stateside to face off against a Colorado Avalanche juggernaut that leads the NHL in points. Scott gives a couple pointers heading into the game about why there may be some value with the Jets as the Avs come off a four-game road trip.

Then, we've got two plays for you on Saturday in college hoops, as Wagner and Bryant face off for the second time this year, in what is likely the biggest home game in Bryant Bulldog history. Staying in Rhode Island, the Providence Friars host the Creighton Bluejays and Scott lets you know whether to expect a letdown game after the Friars triple-OT win on Wednesday night.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

SCOTT PIANOWSKI: Welcome to Yahoo Sportsbook Daily. It is Friday, February 25, 2022. I am Scott Pianowski, your betting guide. I'm going to give you a hockey game to focus on tonight, and we're going to look ahead to two college basketball games for Saturday that I'm excited about. Let's go to the ice first

Winnipeg Jets are at the Colorado Avalanche first puck drop 9:00 PM Eastern. And I'm going to tell you to bet on Winnipeg. And you're going to say, wait a minute, I don't want to bet against Colorado, the deepest team in the league. Well, there's a great spot we can take advantage of, OK.

Colorado just had an extended road trip. This is their first game back home. And these are home games that kind of feel like road games. It's common to see teams have a hangover when they play that first game home after extended road trips. Early this year, Colorado, in this spot, lost to Vegas. They allowed five goals to a very mediocre Ottawa team. They beat Detroit. But again, beaten for three goals by Detroit, albeit Colorado won that game. And then they needed overtime to beat Montreal, when Montreal couldn't get out of its own way for like the first 3 and 1/2 months of the season.

Story continues

So I don't think we get the maximum Colorado effect here. Be creative betting Winnipeg. I think going over their team total is a good bet, maybe first period, as Colorado shakes off those cobwebs from the road. I think Winnipeg gets at least three goals here. And again, this is a spot that you can use over and over again. When a team is on the road, they go back home. That first game, the line will factor in that they're at home, but a lot of times they won't play as well as you expect.

Let's get to Saturday, a couple of basketball games I'm really excited about. How about the NEC conference? You watching this conference? Wagner and Bryant are the two best teams in the conference. And I like Bryant to win. They're playing a rematch game. The earlier game was at Wagner. Wagner won, but did not cover, in overtime. Bryant probably should have won that game. They had a four-point lead, blew it in the final minute. Wagner was eight point favorites in that game. They'll probably be a small favorite. It might even be close to even.

I think Bryant wins this game outright. This is the biggest game in Bryant history since they went Division I. And if you watch this, you're going to see some unbelievable talent. Alex Morales of Wagner is the defending player of the year. Peter Kiss, who's the nation's leading scorer-- not the NEC leading scorer, he's the leading scorer in the country, is the star player for Bryant. They also have a junior guard named Charles Pride, 6 foot 4. He leads the league in rebounding. You're going to see some unbelievable talent in this game.

What's happened, though, is Bryant, in the last few weeks, have had some injuries. And it's forced Greg Calixte, who was previously a bench player, to become a starting reliable rim protector and big man for Bryant. He's probably the most improved player in the conference. Bryant's become a little bit deeper over the last three or four weeks.

And the Chase Athletic Center is now a legitimate home court advantage. This place is selling out. It's going to be a loud crowd. And Bryant's pointing to this game. Wagner's been to the tournament before. Bryant hasn't since they've been in DI. So I think the game is more important for the home team. It's a revenge spot. We might even be getting a couple of points here. I like Bryant to take this game outright.

Now what's the first rule of gambling? You bet with your head, not with your heart. And I'm going to follow along with that as I talk about Creighton at Providence. Providence is my school. That's where I matriculated. That's where I learned and worked on the school paper, maybe had a beer or two. And I'm loving this season that Providence is going through. I think Ed Cooley's the coach of the year.

But this is a spot you have to bet against Providence. Three of their last four games have gone to overtime, including that triple overtime classic on Wednesday against Xavier. And the other game in that sequence was a rock fight against Villanova. So I think Providence might be emotionally spent.

Now their senior guard, Al Durham, they call him the closer. They play Enter Sandman late in games, because he's such a great finisher of games. He's playing through a sports hernia injury. He went to the locker room twice during Wednesday's game. Wasn't really himself when he played. He was only 3 of 12 from the field. He had six turnovers. I don't think they're going to get Durham anywhere close to 100%. Providence is not a deep roster to begin with.

And that triple overtime win over Xavier? Providence went 14 for 29 behind the arc in that game. That's just not sustainable. I know AJ Reaves has been coming on lately, and Jared Bynum is probably the best sixth man in the Big East. But you get a figure that's going to be some regression with the 3-point shooting. And Creighton comes in fine form. They've rattled off six straight wins, including a couple of quality wins over Marquette and St John's in their last two meetings. I think Providence is probably a little bit on fumes. They'll likely be favored in this spot. I think Creighton is a great play with the points. And also, explore the money line.

Again, I love you Ed Cooley. Don't think badly of me. I hope you guys go deep in the Big East Tournament and in the NCAA tournament. But I think you might be a little flat on Saturday. I'm going to look to Creighton to maybe pick you off.

So let's recap. We're going to start our weekend Friday night. Winnipeg, I think they come out strong, maybe win the first period, score three or more goals against Colorado, with a road hangover possible for the Avalanche. Then Saturday afternoon, I think Bryant, with Kiss, with Pride, I think they have the biggest win in school history, beat Wagner. You'll probably be getting points in that spot. Creighton plus the spot, or maybe even moneyline, is a really good play Saturday night. So a lot of Rhode Island basketball on my mind Saturday.

You like these picks? Don't like them? Let's get social and talk about it over on Twitter. I'm Scott underscore Pianowski. And you can follow all of our content at Yahoo Sportsbook. It's a great time to get involved with our partners over at BetMGM. If you bet $10 on any game, you get $200 in free bets added to your account. You don't need to win your bet to receive the promotion. Go to betmgm.com/yahoovip to get started. This is for new BetMGM customers only. You must be 21 or older in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming only. Terms do apply. And please do gamble responsibly.

My colleague Minty Bets will be back on Monday with more NHL action. She's been crushing it lately on Yahoo Sports Daily. We will catch you then. Mahalo.

- All right. Let's do this.

- Why are you wearing the unlucky shirt?

- Hear me out. I bet our team would lose, so we need all the unluck we can get.

- How could you do that?

- It's working.

- Take that off.

ANNOUNCER: Bet however you want. Yahoo Sportsbook is your ticket to BetMGM.