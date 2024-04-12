Jets take on the Avalanche on 5-game winning streak

Winnipeg Jets (49-24-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (49-24-6, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets will try to keep a five-game win streak alive when they play the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado is 49-24-6 overall with a 16-7-2 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche have a +54 scoring differential, with 294 total goals scored and 240 conceded.

Winnipeg is 49-24-6 overall and 19-5-1 against the Central Division. The Jets have a 14-7-0 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valeri Nichushkin has scored 26 goals with 24 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has nine goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has nine goals and 55 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out for season (knee), Pavel Francouz: out for season (groin), Logan O'Connor: out for season (hip).

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.