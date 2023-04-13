Jets attack trenches and linebacker in Draft Wire’s 7-round mock

The Jets love building in the trenches through the draft and if the mock from Draft Wire is any indication, they’re going to continue doing so.

Draft Wire’s Curt Popejoy put out a Jets-specific 7-round mock draft and made sure to attack both lines in the first two rounds. The mock draft also didn’t take into account the Aaron Rodgers trade yet so the Jets had three picks in the first two rounds.

Let’s take a quick look at the players Popejoy gave the Jets in the draft.

Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

It may not be likely that Skoronski makes it to the Jets at No. 13, but never say never in the NFL Draft. The Jets would love if Skoronski is there, as he would give them options at tackle and at guard. There are some that have concerns about his length, but Skoronski has the looks of a very good player at either position.

Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

Simpson can play all over the field. The Jets wouldn’t be forced to thrust him right into full action with C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams in the mix, but he can take on the Kwon Alexander role and then some in 2023 and become a full-time player in 2024.

Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

It certainly wouldn’t be a bad idea to add the player that ranked No. 1 on Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List to a defensive line that includes another freak in Quinnen Williams.

Cameron Latu, TE, Alabama

The Jets could very well be targeting the tight end position on day three of the draft and Latu is a player that would add some depth to the passing offense. Latu has 12 touchdown receptions over the past two seasons, including eight in 2021.

Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

If the Jets don’t land a center early in the draft, Scruggs has the looks of a very solid fallback option on day three. Scruggs has plenty of power and can be a huge help in the passing game, key for a Jets team that is still hoping Aaron Rodgers is slinging the football this season.

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State

Obviously, there will be some that are concerned with Vaughn’s size (five-foot-five, 179 pounds at the combine). But Vaughn still provides a ton of playmaking ability. Vaughn led the FBS with 1,936 all-purpose yards, including over 1,500 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Breece Hall will be back, but the Jets can use some action behind him. Vaughn can provide that action.

