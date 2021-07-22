Jets assistant Greg Knapp has reportedly died as result of bike accident

New York Jets passing-game specialist Greg Knapp, a longtime NFL assistant coach, reportedly has died as a result of injuries sustained in a bicycle accident this past weekend.

The news was delivered in a tweet from Chicago Bears tight ends coach Clancy Barone, who called Knapp his "best friend in the coaching profession."

Bears TE coach and best friend of Greg Knapp confirms the news we didn’t want to hear. pic.twitter.com/gPFPFRRRvz — FOX 5 Sports (@FOX5Sports) July 22, 2021

Knapp, 58, had been in the hospital in critical condition since the weekend, when his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in San Ramon, Calif, roughly 27 miles east of Oakland.

A single motorist reportedly struck Knapp at approximately 2:49 p.m. last Saturday, according to a police report. The preliminary investigation revealed that drugs and/or alcohol were not a factor, and the vehicle's driver — whose name is being withheld — has reportedly cooperated with police in their investigation.

In a 23-year NFL career, Knapp coached with seven different franchises. He came to the Jets from the Atlanta Falcons, where he'd spent the past three seasons. Knapp has been an offensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers, Falcons, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.

More from Yahoo Sports: