Jets, assistant general manager Rex Hogan mutually agree to part ways

The Jets and assistant general manager Rex Hogan have mutually agreed to part ways, reports SNY’s Connor Hughes.

Hogan just finished his seventh season with the Jets and fifth as the team’s assistant GM. The move allows Hogan to explore other opportunities outside of the Jets organization.

Prior to the Jets, Hogan spent 12 years with the Chicago Bears, in part as a national scout.

Since joining the Jets in 2019, Hogan helped construct a roster alongside Joe Douglas that produced some of the most dynamic young talent on the team, including Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams.

