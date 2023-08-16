Jets assistant coach Tony Oden carted off at joint practice with Buccaneers

Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage wasn't the only person carted off the practice field during Wednesday's joint session with the Jets.

Jets senior defensive assistant/cornerbacks coach Tony Oden joined Gage in making an early exit from the workout. Reporters at the Jets facility noted that Oden was down after players from both teams were separated after one of the many scuffles that have gone on during Wednesday's practice.

It's not clear what happened to Oden, but he was able to get up on his own and was sitting up in the cart while it carried him inside.

Oden is in his third year as a Jets assistant. He also worked under Jets head coach Robert Saleh with the 49ers.