Jets ask players how their summer went and it delivered (video)

How is your summer going? In the life of a NFL player, your summer gets cut a bit short thanks to training camp starting.

But Jets players still took advantage of the time they had and the team went and asked exactly how it went. At the start training camp this week, Jets players came out onto the field and answered that question for the camera.

Zach Wilson, Quinnen Williams and Mekhi Becton and many others were among those who delivered some great answers.

Check it out in the clip below:

so how was your summer???? pic.twitter.com/MmyQCAKemx — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 27, 2022

