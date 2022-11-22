Jets aren’t committing to QB Zach Wilson vs. Bears

The anticipated Week 12 matchup between second-year quarterbacks Justin Fields and Zach Wilson may not end up happening after all.

On Monday, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus indicated Fields is day-to-day as he’s dealing with a left shoulder injury following their 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. After Eberflus spoke, a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says Fields has a dislocated shoulder that could sideline him.

Now, the New York Jets are not naming a starting quarterback after a disappointing 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the team isn’t committing to Wilson, saying “everything is on the table” during Monday’s media availability.

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters that he’s not committing to QB Zach Wilson as his starting QB for Sunday’s game vs. the Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2022

Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, went 9-of-22 for 77 yards and no touchdowns during Sunday’s loss. To add insult to injury, Wilson refused to publicly take responsibility for the lack of production during Sunday’s postgame media session.

.@Connor_J_Hughes: "Do you feel like you let the defense down at all?" Zach Wilson: "No." pic.twitter.com/tiJiTSrFPE — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 20, 2022

If Wilson were to be benched, veteran Mike White would likely start in his place. The Jets also have Joe Flacco on their roster as their third-string option. Should Fields be unable to go for the Bears, veteran Trevor Siemian would get the nod.

Going into the season, this matchup was circled as the Jets notably passed on Fields, who the Bears took with the 11th overall pick after trading up in the draft, in favor of Wilson. Since the start of their sophomore seasons, Fields has taken significant strides in his development as he looks to be one of, if not the best quarterback from the class with his dynamic athleticism despite the Bears having a dismal 3-8 record. Fields has 13 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions, and seven rushing touchdowns in 11 games.

The Jets, meanwhile, have a solid 6-4 record on the year, but it’s primarily thanks to their running game and stout defense as Wilson has struggled more often than not since returning from a knee injury suffered in the preseason. Wilson has four touchdowns, five interceptions, and one rushing touchdown in seven games.

It’s too early to tell what will happen with both quarterbacks but it’s likely one of, if not both, will not be under center on Sunday.

